Celebrating 75 yrs of the rich cultural heritage of Himachal

The state with the most profound and rich culture in the country, Himachal Pradesh today is celebrating its 74 anniversary today. On April 15, 1948, Himachal Pradesh was created as a province under Punjab, following independence from Britain in 1947.

The very name Himachal Pradesh is indicative of this mountainous grandeur; for “Himachal” is derived from a word meaning “lap of the snow”.

The main event on Himachal Day is a grand parade. But there are many other local events as well. And there are many things to do to take in the beauty and wonder of this small Indian province. The state has achieved extraordinary economic expansion, especially in the last two decades, outperforming other Indian states in lifting people out of poverty.

Per capita revenue in Himachal Pradesh is the second-highest in the country which is a remarkable accomplishment given that more than 90 per cent of its residents lives in rural areas.

Educational attainment is among the highest in the country Going forward, Himachal Pradesh is inclined to ensure that its future development path, driven by hydropower development, watershed management, tourism, and industrial growth, introduces a new way of a life that stabilises Its historical cohesive community and social and environmental sustainability. The success journey has just started and this state is yet to achieve more and celebrate more glorious years of achievements.