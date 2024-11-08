CDS Launches Festival and Heritage Initiatives

The second edition of the Indian Military Heritage Festival (IMHF) was inaugurated today by Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan. The two-day event brings together global and Indian think tanks, corporations, public and private sector bodies, nonprofits, academics, and scholars to explore India’s national security, foreign policy, military history, and heritage.

As part of the festival, General Chauhan launched Project ‘Shaurya Gatha,’ a joint initiative by the Department of Military Affairs and the United Service Institution (USI) of India. This project aims to preserve and promote India’s military heritage through educational programmes and tourism.

He also unveiled significant publications on military history, including Because of this: A History of the Indo-Pak Air War December 1971 by Air Marshal Vikram Singh (Retd); Valour and Honour, a collaborative work between the Indian Army and USI of India; and War-wounded, Disabled Soldiers, And Cadets, a joint publication by the USI and War Wounded Federation.

Advertisement

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) contributed a photo exhibition showcasing its journey and achievements toward self-reliance in defense technology under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. NCC cadets from Delhi NCR attended, and informational stalls set up by the three military services offered insights into their roles and career opportunities for young aspirants.