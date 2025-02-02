Defence seminar calls on military leadership to align with national security objectives

Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan has emphasised the critical need for adaptive leadership in an era of disruptive technologies and complex geopolitical shifts.

He was speaking at the annual seminar of The College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, on ‘Developing Military Strategic Authentic Leaders (MISAL): Re-Imagining Concepts and Strategies’.

Advertisement

It brought together senior military officials, strategic experts, and leading academicians to explore evolving leadership frameworks in modern warfare.

Advertisement

A key highlight of the seminar was the session on ‘Strategies for Developing Military Strategic and Authentic Leaders,’ where Vice Adm Biswajit Dasgupta (Retd) and Lt Gen Ajay Chandpuria led discussions on the impact of disruptive technologies, shifting geopolitical dynamics, and the evolving role of strategic military leadership.

The seminar featured discussions by various academicians on subjects including leadership evolution, lessons from the Ancient Indian Knowledge System, and competencies required for integrated, cross-service leadership.

Senior veterans provided critical insights into modern military challenges and leadership models essential for shaping future-ready armed forces. Commandant CDM Major General Harsh Chhibber, underscored the necessity of re-evaluating military leadership strategies in light of increasing global conflicts, diminishing control mechanisms, and the socio-economic diversity of the Armed Forces.

The seminar reinforced the urgent need for military leadership to align with national security objectives, leveraging technological advancements and structural reforms within the Armed Forces. The seminar provided a common platform to delve deeply into the construct, concepts and strategies that shape military leadership & explored theoretical frameworks as well as examined real-world experiences in a military context.

The College of Defence Management (CDM), established in December 1970, remains a premier tri-service institution dedicated to equipping senior military leadership with contemporary management thought, concepts, and best practices.

Over the years, its National Seminars have addressed crucial themes ranging from strategic challenges and self-reliance to geopolitical power shifts and leadership transformation, cementing CDM’s role in shaping India’s military future.