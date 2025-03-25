Survival in today’s battle space means adaptability over fitness: Gen Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan emphasized that survival in today’s battle space is not about being the fittest but about those who adapt, transform, and seize emerging opportunities.

He delivered this insight while addressing future strategic leaders at the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, during the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC-20) on Monday.

Advertisement

Gen Chauhan highlighted the critical role of adaptability, resilience, and visionary leadership in navigating the 21st-century security landscape. He stressed that shifting global power dynamics, non-traditional threats, and rapid technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), demand a proactive and strategic approach.

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) underscored the need for a whole-of-nation response to contemporary and emerging security challenges, reinforcing the Indian Armed Forces’ role in shaping the country’s national security strategy.

During his address on National Security Architecture and Change Management in the Year of Defence Reforms, Gen Chauhan provided an in-depth understanding of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and its transformative initiatives. He elaborated on efforts to foster jointness, integration, and synergy within the armed forces.

The CDS also detailed the roadmap for the “Year of Transformation,” marked by the articulation of Vision 2047 for the armed forces, joint doctrines, defence and military policies, and the finalization of the Integrated Capability Development Plan. Furthermore, he shed light on the Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) initiatives spearheaded by the DMA to bolster India’s defence capabilities.

During his visit, Gen Chauhan engaged with faculty members and course participants, including officers from friendly foreign nations. He emphasized the importance of fostering innovation, experimentation, and collaboration within the defence establishment to maintain strategic superiority in an evolving global environment.