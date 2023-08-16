CCEA approves PM Vishwakarma Scheme for artisans

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a new Central Sector Scheme “PM Vishwakarma” to help artisans and craftspeople, with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years (FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28).

This was announced by Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a press conference.

He said the scheme aims to strengthen and nurture the Guru-Shishya parampara or family-based practice of traditional skills by artisans and craftspeople working with their hands and tools.

Advertisement

The scheme seeks to improve the quality, as well as the reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople and to ensure that the Vishwakarmas are integrated with the domestic and global value chains.

Under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, the artisans and craftspeople will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card. There will be a credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (First Tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (Second Tranche) with a concessional interest rate of five per cent.

The Scheme includes provision of Skill Upgradation, Toolkit Incentive, Incentive for Digital Transactions and Marketing Support.

The scheme will cover artisans and crafts-people of rural and urban areas across India. Eighteen traditional trades will be covered in the first instance under PM Vishwakarma.

These trades include (i) Carpenter (Suthar); (ii) Boat Maker; (iii) Armourer; (iv) Blacksmith (Lohar); (v) Hammer and Tool Kit Maker; (vi) Locksmith; (vii) Goldsmith (Sonar); (viii) Potter (Kumhaar); (ix) Sculptor (Moortikar, stone carver), Stone breaker; (x) Cobbler (Charmkar)/ Shoesmith/Footwear artisan; (xi) Mason (Rajmistri); (xii) Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver; (xiii) Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional); (xiv) Barber (Naai); (xv) Garland maker (Malakaar); (xvi) Washerman (Dhobi); (xvii) Tailor (Darzi); and (xviii) Fishing Net Maker.