CCEA approves transmission system for Ladakh energy project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Phase-II, an inter-state transmission system project for a 13 GW renewable energy facility in Ladakh.

The project is targeted to be completed by financial year 2029-30 with a total estimated cost of Rs 20,773.70 crore and Central Financial Assistance (CFA) at 40 per cent of the project cost, that is, Rs 8,309.48 crore, according to a statement.

Keeping in view the complex terrain, adverse climatic conditions and defence sensitivities of Ladakh region, the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) will be the Implementing Agency for this project.

State-of-the-art Voltage Source Converter (VSC)-based high voltage direct current (HVDC) system and extra high voltage alternating current (EHVAC) systems will be deployed for the project.

The transmission line for evacuating this power will pass through Himachal Pradesh and Punjab up to Kaithal in Haryana, where it will be integrated with the national grid, it said.

An interconnection is also planned from this project in Leh to the existing Ladakh grid so as to ensure reliable power supply to Ladakh. It will also be connected to Leh-Alusteng-Srinagar line to provide power to Jammu and Kashmir.

The project will entail setting up of 713 km transmission lines (including 480 km HVDC line) and 5 GW capacity of HVDC terminal each at Pang (Ladakh) and Kaithal (Haryana).

The project will contribute to achieving the target of 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels by year 2030. The project will also help in developing long term energy security of the country and promote ecologically sustainable growth by reducing carbon footprint.

It will generate large direct and indirect employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled personnel in power and other related sectors, especially in Ladakh region.

This project is in addition to the Intra-State Transmission System Green Energy Corridor Phase-II (InSTS GEC-II), which is already under implementation in the States of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh for grid integration and power evacuation of approximately 20 GW of RE power and is expected to be completed by 2026.

Modi, in his Independence Day speech in 2020, announced setting up of a 7.5 GW solar park in Ladakh.