Capt Amarinder expresses concern over law & order in Punjab

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed grave concern over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in support of a BJP candidate for Jalandhar Parliamentary by-election, Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, Amarinder said if the situation continued like this, nobody will come to invest in Punjab which will badly hit the state’s economy.

The former CM said murders were taking place in the state as criminals have no fear of law with the dreaded gangsters ruling the roost from jails and even giving interviews to the media. He said the youth of the state were already migrating out of the country as they do not see any future here.

Amarinder asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to address these pressing issues faced by the state. He also expressed concern over the prevalence of drug culture in the state and blamed it on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government for its failure to curb this menace.

Making a fervent appeal to people to vote for the BJP candidate Atwal, he said, the party (the BJP) had proved its capabilities both at the domestic and the international fronts.

Amarinder said the country’s economy was doing the best under the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi. He pointed out, world economy, including that of the United States and Europe was in doldrums, while India remained stable and strong.

He said, in Punjab also people were looking forward to vote and support the BJP as wherever the BJP was in power, there was peace, progress and prosperity.