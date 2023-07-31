“Can’t call this INDIA, they want to mislead people”: Yogi Adityanath hits out at opposition alliance

Hitting out at opposition parties who have named their alliance as I.N.D.I.A, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that these parties promote “dynasty and casteism” and their “misdeeds” will not be forgotten by people.

The Chief Minister said in an interview with ANI that the opposition bloc cannot be called ‘INDIA’. “This is I dot N dot D dot… there is dot behind every letter. By changing your clothes, you cannot get rid of your past deeds. The people are aware of their past. Be it Congress, Samajwadi party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or others. They can’t fool the people,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Twenty-six opposition political parties from across India have joined hands to form the I.N.D.I.A. coalition — the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance — to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Yogi Adityanath said the BJP-led NDA has taken several steps for social justice and to empower people. He asked why the UPA government could not take welfare measures such as providing four crore houses to the poor, constructing 12 crore toilets and providing 10 crore Ujjawala scheme connections.

Asked about the allegations being levelled by the Opposition that BJP held a meeting with NDA only to counter the Opposition alliance, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the captain of the NDA is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is giving leadership to the ruling alliance and the country.

He said India’s stature is growing in the world under the NDA government.

“Our team captain is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As captain of Team India, he is leading the country. Whatever we promised in our manifesto and in the Common Minimum Programme, we are adopting for the last nine years,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He said that any alliance formed for the compulsion of power and based on dynastic politics cannot serve the people of the country.

“Family politics and appeasement cannot result in social justice. The poor man should have a toilet, a house, access to ration and healthcare. The young people should get jobs, while the farmers’ life should be happy. Did anyone stop the UPA from doing this? Did anyone stop these parties from doing this in their states?” Adityanath asked.

Answering queries, he referred to a video of the Manipur incident that triggered nationwide outrage and said whether it is women in Manipur or Rajasthan or Uttar Pradesh, all citizens should feel safe and secure.

“Whether the girl is from Manipur or Rajasthan or Uttar Pradesh, every citizen should get security. This should be the priority of any government. Why was this video (Manipur horror) leaked just a day before the parliament convened? Don’t you see a conspiracy behind this? The idea is to spread instability in the country and defame the country. Those who have trampled on democracy, they are behind this,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath, who is in his second term as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, also expressed confidence that BJP-led NDA will win the 2024 polls.

“The common people of this country are with the Prime Minister and they are going to re-elect a NDA government led by Narendra Modi in 2024, I have no doubt on this,” UP CM said.

Advertisement