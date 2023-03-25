Cannabis valued at Rs 40 lakh seized in Odisha, 2 held

The Excise Department personnel in Malkangiri district have seized cannabis, valued at around Rs 40 lakh in black market, in a series of raids at different locations in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

More than 390 kg of cannabis, locally called ganja, were seized during the separate raids. Two persons have been arrested under narcotic drugs and substances act and are being interrogated, they said.

It is being widely believed that money-spinning trade flourished in these parts solely due to nexus of both the excise and police personnel with the drug peddlers. There are instances of both police and excise personnel booked under NDPS Act in the past.

The contraband smuggled from Malkangiri makes its way to southern and northern parts of the country by well-oiled rackets of middlemen.

The large quantity of seizure has apparently put Malkangiri on the pedestal of State’s largest ganja producing district. The contraband is smuggled to various destinations either by road or rail, confided officials.