‘Can never forget’: PM Modi pays tributes to victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks during his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Modi said that India can never forget the day when it faced “its most heinous terror attack”.

“We can never forget November 26… It was today that a heinous attack took place on our country… I pay my tribute to all the people who lost their lives in the Mumbai attack…,” he said.

At least 166 people were killed and scores others sustained serious injuries in the India’s biggest terrorist attack.

The attack was carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists, who entered the city via sea route. They continued to storm the city for nearly three days before being neutralised.

One of them, Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and was subsequently hanged after trial on November 21, 2012. The attack changed the way India dealt with the Pakistani terrorism and brought the two nuclear-armed neighbours on the brink of a war.

The attacks began on November 26, 2008 and lasted until November 29. The terrorists targetted the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House Jewish community centre.

The prime minister said that it was India’s strength to overcome the deadly attack. He said that “we are now crushing terrorism with full courage.”