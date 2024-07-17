PM likely to address BJP workers at party headquarters on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the BJP headquarters here on Thursday where he will address and meet party workers, sources said.

It is expected that the key meet will focus on the saffron party’s preparations for the state assembly elections due this year, they said.

Modi is also likely to meet the party workers who took part in the poll-related works, the sources further said.

Tomorrow’s meeting between the prime minister and the BJP workers is significant as it is being held after the recent assembly bypoll.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the sources said.

Earlier on July 5, BJP President JP Nadda appointed the party’s state in-charge and co-in-charge for the various states with an aim to strengthen the party’s organisational strength across the country in view of the assembly elections due this year and the year after.