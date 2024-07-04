PM hosts World Champions at 7 LKM; BCCI secy, prez presents NAMO jersey to Modi

Team India reaches PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team has reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Thursday.
“An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament,” PM Modi posted on his social media handle.
Hours after the newly-crowned T20 World Champions touched down in the national capital early Thursday morning, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, continuing a hectic schedule that awaited them through the day.
The team proudly flaunted the specially-designed kit with CHAMPIONS written in bold letters during their breakfast meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that lasted close to two hours. The Prime Minister on his part, congratulated them for their stunning victory and later hosted them for breakfast.
BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah, who were also present on the occasion, presented the ‘Namo 1’ jersey to PM Modi. After their meeting, Team India players also took to social media, thanking the Prime Minister for hosting them.
“What a great honour meeting our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji today @narendramodi. Thank you sir for inviting us to the Prime Minister’s residence,” Virat Kohli posted on X.
“Such a privilege to meet our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Thank you for hosting us sir,” Pandya wrote.
Dedicating the win to every Indian, Axar Patel, one of the architects of the victory, wrote, “Honoured to present our World Cup win with the Prime Minister! This victory is for every Indian.”
Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah wrote, “It was an honour to be invited to our honourable Prime Minister’s residence this morning. Thank you so much for your warmth and hospitality sir.”
World Cup final hero Suryakumar Yadav also expressed his delight at meeting the PM, “Honoured to have met our esteemed Prime Minister, as World Champions.”
After the meeting, the players left for the hotel briefly before proceeding to the IGI airport for their next flight to Mumbai, where the winning outfit participated in an open bus victory parade that was followed by a felicitation ceremony at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.
