Cache of arms, ammunition recovered by BSF along Pakistan border

Statesman News Service | Jammu | April 7, 2022 8:23 pm

(Photo: SNS)

In a special search operation ahead of the border fence, the BSF on Thursday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in the sub-sector Pargwal of Akhnoor International Border in the Jammu district.

DIG BSF SPS Sandhu said that the alert BSF troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, 20 AK 47 rounds, 2 Rifle Magazines, 2 Pistols (made in Italy), 40 Pistol rounds, and 4 Pistol Magazines.

There were intelligence inputs about Pakistan-based terrorists attempting to smuggle weapons into the Indian Territory.

Accordingly, BSF troops were kept on high alert and the area between fencing and IB was regularly patrolled. Today in the morning during zero line checking, the BSF party recovered a bag near IB containing arms and ammunition which was to be smuggled into the Indian side and thus averted a major tragedy.

Speaking on the occasion, SK Singh, DIG officiating IG Frontier Jammu said that the BSF troops seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition on International Border and once again exposed the evil designs of Pakistan-based terrorists and made a big dent in their nefarious activities.

He further said that BSF is always on high alert and also committed to securing the International Border. It is the hard work and dedication of troops that resulted in this significant seizure.

