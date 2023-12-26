BSF nabs 5 Bangladeshis, seizes cattle

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshis and eight Indian in different locations in north Bengal since 23 December.

In a joint operation with the police, the BSF seized a 40 buffalo-laden container from the Fulbari area in Jalpaiguri district yesterday.

Acting on a tip-off, the 137 Battalion BSF, posted under Mathurapur Border Outpost, apprehended two Bangladeshis Santosh Chandra Das (30) and Gopal Das ( 10) , resident of Tangail district on 23 December. According to BSF they crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally to meet their relatives in India.

On the other hand, 6 Battalion BSF posted under Border Outpost Tarun in Cooch Behar apprehended Nityaranjan Mondal (35) and Jhamu Rani Mondal (29), resident of Faridpur district in Bangladesh. They crossed the border from Bangladesh to India with the help of touts.

The same team of BSF apprehended three Indian Ram Chandra Das, Sabitri Das and a boy, Gopal Roy from Teen Bigha corridor as they were carrying 60 bottles of liquor for selling at Dhaparhat un Kuchlibari police station in Cooch Behar.

Acting on a tip off, the BSF and the police from New Jalpaiguri apprehended a 40 buffalo laden container. The police finally arrested five persons including a minor from the container. Four of them are residents of Uttar Pradesh and one of them is the resident of Kishanganj in Bihar. They have been identified as Firoj Haider, Imran ( son), Imran Ansari from Kishanganj, Md Sarif and Atique Ahmed. According to them, they brought those buffalo for smuggling to Bangladesh.

The BSF today apprehended one Md Shakeel, resident of Panchagarh district in Bangladesh and seized four cattle from him.