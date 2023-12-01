Left extremism shrinking with each passing day: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Friday that the fight against the left wing-extremism (LWE) is shrinking with each passing day as the security forces are ready for the final attack against the left-wing extremists, and were determined to free the country from this problem.

Addressing the 59th raising day celebrations of the Border Security Force (BSF) held in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, the home minister said the resources of the extremists have decreased, and they were shrinking due to the increased patrolling while the final fight remained in some areas of Jharkhand, which he assured would be won soon.

Since 2019, 199 new camps have been opened, and overall patrolling of the forces stepped up in which has resulted in making places like Budhha Pahad and Chhakarbandha free from extremism problem, while the last battle was on in some areas of Jharkhand, Shah added.

Advertisement

Shah further said it was on Thursday he reviewed the problem of LWE and the ongoing fight against the same in the country, and he expressed that he was happy to announce that the fight was on its verge, as the day is not far when the country will be completely free from the LWE problem.

Lauding the BSF’s role, the home minister said the country was proud of the force and that the borders of the country are impenetrable with its bravery and valour. The BSF has not only secured the country’s borders but has also achieved success in disaster management and environmental protection, he added.

The home minister saluted the brave martyrs of the border guarding force and said the country would always remain indebted to the sacrifices made by them for their motherland.

Shah received the guard of honour on the occasion at the BSF Meru training Centre in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General BSF Nitin Agarwal informed that the force gave a befitting reply to the enemy in the recent incidents of cross-border firing and brought down armed infiltrations.

He further said that the BSF in the past year took down 90 drones that entered into Indian territory from Pakistan and seized around 1,000 kg of heroin being smuggled into the country.

The BSF chief informed about foiling of several cross-border crimes and seized more than 20,000 kilograms of banned contraband from the India- Bangladesh border along with more than 150 kg of smuggled gold.

Meanwhile, a total of 32 medals and gallantry awards were given to the personnel on the force’s raising day.