The BJP’s West Bengal unit President Dilip Ghosh has been booked by police after a complaint was lodged against him by a woman anti-CAA protester for making ‘sexually coloured remarks’ and showing ‘murderous intent’.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, known for his outrageous comments, made yet another controversial one on Thursday by saying that a lone woman protester at a pro-CAA rally in the city who was heckled by the party’s cadres should “thank her stars that nothing else was done to her.”

The police said the case has been initiated against Ghosh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including threat and intimidation, based on the complaint filed by a second year post-graduate student in Kolkata earlier in the day.

The woman alleged that she was harassed on Thursday by BJP activists taking part in a rally backing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Patuli in the southern outskirts of the city.

“I have filed a complaint of murderous intent and sexual remarks against Dilip Ghosh,” said the girl who also sought police protection.

Drawing all-round criticism from opposition parties over his most recent remarks, the pro-CAA rally from Patuli to Bagha Jatin area in southern fringes of the city was led by Ghosh.

A lone woman protester was seen carrying an anti-CAA poster and decrying the shooting outside Jamia Millia Islamia University during the rally.

According to the police and eye-witnesses, she was heckeled by the BJP supporters who snatched the poster from her and verbally abused her. She was rescued by the police posted in the area. Some of the rallyists got angry and tore up the poster, and abused her, while a few were seen shouting “Jai Sri Ram” into her ears, till the police rescued the student.

While speaking to media, Ghosh justified the heckling of the woman saying, “Our men did the right thing. She should thank her stars that she was only heckled and nothing else was done to her.”

“Why do they (protesters against the CAA) always come to our rallies to protest? They can go to other events. We have tolerated a lot but now we won’t tolerate such nuisance,” he added.

The woman protester in her mid twenties remained unfazed by the incident and said she will continue to protest against the “fascist BJP”.

“If they (protesters) come close to our rally, then I’ll say it’s their good fortune that nothing more was done to them. There are lot of baghs (a reference to CAA protest ground Shaheen Bagh in Delhi) and circus where they can protest.

“Why do such people have to come before our workers — to be in the news or to become martyrs? This is very unfortunate. Nobody should do this. We have withstood a lot. We won’t withstand this kind of childish pranks,” he said.

She said she mentioned the entire statement given by Ghosh in her complaint.