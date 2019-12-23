As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act are reported to turn violent in Uttar Pradesh with internet shutdown across major districts of the state, 18 people have been killed including an eight-year-old boy.

Fourteen of those killed during clashes between police and anti-Citizenship Act protestors in parts of Uttar Pradesh since Thursday succumbed to “firearm injuries”, reported The Indian Express.

Some students were detained outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi on Monday for protesting against police action during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act demonstrations in the state.

They were demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue. Police are yet to share details.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath to release “innocent protestors” after fair investigation. “As it is well known, the BSP is always against violent protests,” she adds. “The incidents of violence that took place across the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, in protest against CAA and NRC, is sad and unfortunate.”

The Muzaffarnagar district administration in Uttar Pradesh has constituted a special investigation cell to probe cases of violence during the clashes between police and anti-Citizenship Act protestors, say police. Superintendent of Police (Crime) RB Chaurasia said the special cell has started investigating 24 cases registered in connection with the violence on December 20, according to PTI.