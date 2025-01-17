Budget session of Parliament to commence on Jan 31

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence from January 31 and will continue till April 4, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday evening.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1 (Saturday).

Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on January 31 (Friday).

Advertisement

The first part of the Budget session will be held from January 31 to February 13. The second part of the Budget session will commence from March 10 and will continue till April 4, subject to exigencies of Government Business.

“The Fourth Session of Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on Friday, the 31st January, 2025. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Friday, the 4th April, 2025,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

“The President will address both Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha Chamber, Parliament House, New Delhi at 11.00 A.M. on Friday, the 31st January, 2025,” the statement further said.