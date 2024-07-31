BSP supremo Mayawati demands caste census

Demanding caste census in the country, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has charged that BJP and Congress were not serious over caste census and were only doing theatrics.

In a couple of tweets on Wednesday on social media X, Mayawati wrote: “The ongoing confrontation between Congress and BJP in Parliament yesterday, especially regarding the caste and caste census, is an attempt to deceive the OBC community and doing theatrics. Because the history of both the parties regarding their reservation, both openly and behind the scenes, has been strongly anti-OBC thus it is not right to trust them at all.”

She further wrote: “Like the OBC reservation implemented here due to the efforts of BSP, the National Caste Census is a special national issue of public interest. The Center needs to be serious about this. Crores of poor, backward and Bahujans also have a right in the development of the country. In fulfilling which caste census has an important role”.

BSP supremo Mayawati was reacting to the heated debate between Congress and BJP MP Anurag Thakur over the caste census in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Through this post, Mayawati has once again demanded a caste census from the Central Government. On Tuesday, Anurag Thakur had asked Rahul Gandhi about his caste in Parliament. After this, SP President Akhilesh Yadav also came forward and took on Thakur head on in the House.