BSP expels 3 leaders over attending wedding amid bypoll tensions

Amid growing tensions between political parties in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly bypolls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday expelled three leaders from Meerut for alleged indiscipline. According to party sources, despite directives from the high command, these three leaders recently attended the wedding of Kamal, son of BSP leader and party in-charge Babu Munkad Ali, in Ghaziabad.

Advertisement The leaders expelled include Prashant Gautam, in-charge of the Meerut division; district in-charge Mahavir Singh Pradhan; and Dinesh Kazipur. Munkad Ali’s daughter, Sumbul Rana, is contesting the by-election from Meerapur assembly seat on an SP ticket. Despite this, the BSP has taken no action against Munkad Ali himself, who hosted the wedding and extended the invitation to these leaders. Reacting to the expulsion, Dinesh Kazipur said, “We have always been loyal to the party and Behanji. We are still committed to working with honesty. The allegations of indiscipline and anti-party activities are baseless.”

He added, “This situation happened before, but due to our work, Behanji called us back. We received no instructions from the party regarding Munkad Bhai’s son’s wedding. He is a senior leader and a family friend, so we attended his son’s wedding.” Mahavir Singh Pradhan also voiced his discontent, stating, “This decision is completely unjustified. We have served the party loyally. Opposition members are conspiring against us. Many party leaders from Meerut and Lucknow attended the wedding, but only we were singled out.” Prashant Gautam noted, “I did receive a call from party leadership advising against attending the wedding, but Munkad Ali is not the candidate—his daughter is. Munkad’s daughter has been married for years and now lives separately. We did not visit Sumbul’s residence.”