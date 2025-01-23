BSF,BGB hold coordination meeting at Meghalaya border

In a significant step towards enhancing regional security and cooperation, senior commanders from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held a sector-level coordination meeting on January 22 near the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya.

The discussions were led by BSF DIG Manoj Kumar Barnwal from Sector HQ Shillong and BGB Deputy Director General Md. Saiful Islam Chowdhury from Sylhet.

The agenda centered on implementing the Coordinated Border Management Plan, a bilateral initiative aimed at addressing complex border management challenges such as cross-border crimes, smuggling, and illegal migration.

The India-Bangladesh border, spanning over 4,000 kilometers, is one of the longest international borders in the world.

Shared by five Indian states, including Meghalaya, the border is often marred by security issues such as cattle smuggling, human trafficking, and disputes over unmarked boundary segments.

To mitigate these challenges, both nations established the Coordinated Border Management Plan in 2011, fostering collaborative efforts between BSF and BGB to patrol sensitive areas, enhance information sharing, and reduce border tensions.

During the talks, the commanders emphasized resolving cross-border issues through mutual understanding and dialogue. Both sides reiterated the importance of proactive measures to ensure peace along the boundary. They agreed on conducting regular coordination meetings to further strengthen bilateral relations and improve border security mechanisms, according to a statement.