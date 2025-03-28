BSF Jawan injured in attack along Indo-Bangladesh border

A BSF jawan sustained serious injuries after being attacked by smugglers along the Indo-Bangladesh border early this morning. The incident occurred when constable Lalit Rout attempted to apprehend a group of smugglers near the border fence.

During the operation, a hidden smuggler fired a pistol at the jawan, but the shot misfired. Seizing the opportunity, the smugglers attacked Constable Rout, hitting him on the head with the weapon and attempting to strangle him. Despite his injuries, he displayed exceptional bravery, engaging in hand-to-hand combat until reinforcements arrived.

Meanwhile, other BSF personnel, who had seized cattle from smugglers and were returning to camp, overpowered the attacker. The smuggler, identified as Mohd Muzzafar Hussain (25) of Murikhawa, Phansidewa, was caught with a pistol containing one live round, a keypad mobile, and four cattle.

The Incident took place at 12.40 a.m, following a tip-off received by the Siliguri sector of the north Bengal Frontier. A special BSF ambush team had been deployed to intercept a smuggling attempt involving cattle being taken from India to Bangladesh. The operation revealed that a Bangladeshi group was present ahead of the border fence, waiting to receive the smuggled cattle.

When the BSF patrol team challenged the smugglers, some attempted to flee with the cattle, but the jawans chased them down and seized the livestock. During this confrontation, the armed smuggler attempted to shoot at the BSF personnel, leading to the violent clash.

BSF officials have confirmed that the arrested smuggler is being interrogated, and further investigations are underway to identify his accomplices.