BSF seizes 317 mobile phones floating in Pagla river

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 317 mobile phones while floating in the Pagla river. The seizure was made by the troops of 70th Battalion under South Bengal Frontier on October 8 at 1730 hours.

In a statement, the BSF said that on the basis of information received from the intelligence sources, the troops of Border Out Post Lodhia noticed that some plastic containers tied to banana stems in the Pagla river are floating along the river towards Bangladesh.

Vigilant jawans immediately took out the above containers from the river. When they opened them, 317 pieces of mobile phones of different companies were recovered from them. Their total value has been pegged at Rs 38,83,000. The seized goods were handed over to the Police Station English Bazar for further legal action.

The Commanding Officer of the 70 Battalion stated that the BSF is taking strict measures to prevent smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh Border. As a result, the people involved in activities like smuggling are experiencing a lot of difficulties and some of them are getting apprehended as well.