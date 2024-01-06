40-feet high Nylon mesh, CCTVs to be set up in Punjab jails to check smuggling of mobile phones into jails

To stop the smuggling of mobile phones inside Punjab jails, the Punjab Police will soon install 40-foot-high nylon mesh, full body scanners, technologically updated jammers, and CCTV cameras so that no phone is carried inside the jail premises.

Highly placed sources say that the availability of mobile phones inside the jail premises was mostly due to these being thrown inside by the accomplices of gangsters.

To begin with, nylon mesh will be installed in 16 jails where the maximum number of such cases have taken place.

Advertisement

For the sake of maintaining double caution, CCTV cameras will also be installed in these jail compounds so that whenever such activity is noticed the mobile phone is immediately confiscated.

The jails where CCTVs will be installed on immediate basis are Central Jail, Ferozepur, Central Jail, Gurdaspur, Central Jail, Amritsar, Central Jail, Patiala, and Central Jail, Faridktot.

Apart from that, in 20 jails, full-body scanners will also be installed so that the undertrials who have to step out on their court hearings or transit remands do not bring back mobile phones hidden in their body parts. Notably, in many Punjab jails, especially in Central Jail Ludhiana, cases of under-trials clandestinely bringing mobile phones by shoving them up their rectums were reported. Jammers are also being installed to jam the functioning of 5G smartphones inside the jail compounds.

Apart from mobile phones, there have been several cases of drugs being either thrown into or smuggled into the jail premises, particularly in the jails in bordering districts of Ferozepur and Amritsar.