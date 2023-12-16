Samsung mobile phone users get high-risk warning by Govt

This week, the Indian government has released more security advisories, this time directed at owners of Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a security advisory that identifies several vulnerabilities that affect millions of Samsung Galaxy phones, including both older and newer models.

The security alert, which was released on December 13, classifies the issue as high-risk and emphasizes how critical it is that current Samsung owners update the firmware or operating system of their phones right away.

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Samsung products that could allow an attacker to bypass implemented security restrictions, access sensitive information, and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system,” CERT stated in its note on vulnerabilities.

These vulnerabilities are the gaps in the security barriers of the device. If a hacker discovers these gaps, they may:

Take the SIM PIN (secret code) from a phone.

Give orders to your phone loudly (broadcast with elevated privilege).

Examine confidential AR Emoji files.

Change the clock on the castle gate (Knox Guard lock).

Look through the files on your phone (access arbitrary files).

pilfer sensitive information, which is important information.

Use arbitrary code to manipulate the phone as if it were a puppet.

Conquer the entire phone (threaten to breach the targeted system).

Guidelines for owners of Samsung smartphones:

According to the reports, owners of Samsung Galaxy phones should update the firmware and operating system (OS) of their devices as soon as possible. If this isn’t done, Samsung models may become susceptible to hacker attacks. Ignoring system updates could give hackers a chance to get past device security and obtain private information without authorization. Users are recommended to download Samsung’s patch as soon as possible in order to address these threats.