BSF to reach out to border schools with message of patriotism

To mark the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence and the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Border Security Force (BSF) is undertaking an extensive School Outreach Programme on September 2, 2022, in the run-up to Teacher’s Day. The aim of the programme is to carry the message of patriotism across the border areas of BSF deployment.

The School Outreach Programme aims to sensitise young minds in 1,300 educational institutions spanning over 6,500 km bordering Pakistan, Bangladesh as well as in the hinterland including training institutions and LWE areas on the values of patriotism, national security and encouraging their involvement in contributing to the overall development of the border areas.

The programme also aims at enhancing patriotic fervour, national integration and mainstreaming of the future generation to align as productive citizens.

The School Outreach Programme will strive to bring about a positive impact on the border areas by inculcating among children the values of national integration and nation building.