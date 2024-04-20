BSF plays Good Samaritan, helps infirm vote

As chief minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the Border Security Force (BSF) works for the BJP on poll day, residents living ahead of the Indo-Bangladesh fence in Jalpaiguri today have expressed their satisfaction and happiness over the role of the BSF after casting their votes.

Residents living ahead of the Bangladesh border thanked the BSF for their presence and proactive measures contributed significantly to creating a secure environment for voters, enabling them to exercise their democratic rights without any hindrance.

The BSF troops deployed in North Bengal Frontier in Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency have been lauded for their commendable service to the people during the Lok Sabha polls. Their dedication and commitment to duty were evident as they ensured the smooth conduct of the electoral process in the region, a senior BSF official said.

The BSF jawans went above and beyond their call of duty by assisting elderly and specially-abled voters to cast their votes. Their compassion and assistance played a crucial role in ensuring that every eligible citizen had the opportunity to participate in the democratic process, the official added.