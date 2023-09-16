Ahead of the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and Hyderabad Liberation Day rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BRS has put up posters around the venues of the events dubbing the CWC as “Corrupt Working Committee” and posing questions to the BJP leader on Central funds to the state.

Whenever a rival party organises a political programme in the Telangana capital the BRS unleashes a poster war on them. This time around, the party is targeting both the Congress and the BJP.

It has put up posters that read “Corrupt Working Committee” and “Beware of Scamgress Scammers” with photographs of senior party leaders with the name the scam they were allegedly involved in mentioned in the captions. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is named in the National Herald scam.

Another poster wondered if Sonia Gandhi agreed with the statement of the PCC president that only three hours of electricity was enough for farmers.

Since the CWC meeting is being held at a prominent hotel in the Banjara Hills area, the posters were put up there in strategic locations, including Khairatabad and Somajigudda.

Reacting to the posters, Congress leader Pawan Khera shot back at the BRS and Kalvakuntla Kavitha who had called the CWC as Corrupt Working Committee yesterday, saying, “Look, who’s talking!” insinuating her involvement in the Delhi Liquor Scam.

Similarly, the posters on the BJP were put up near Secunderabad Parade Grounds where Amit Shah will be addressing a rally tomorrow on the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day. The poster reads: “Modi Sarkar gives Rs 300 crore for 60 years of Goa Liberation Day. For Telangana Integration Day, it is zero. Amit Shah on September 17 can you announce for Telangana too?”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao left the city with a huge convoy to unveil the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme in Nagarkurnool district of the state.