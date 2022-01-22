BRO concludes excavation work at Sela tunnel project in Arunachal

The final blast for the 980-metre long Sela Tunnel (Tunnel 1) in Arunachal Pradesh was conducted by Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry through an e-ceremony today.

This marked the culmination of the excavation work on the complete Sela Tunnel Project. This feat has been achieved by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) amidst inclement weather and heavy snowfall.

The Sela Tunnel Project is located in the West Kameng District of Arunachal. Once completed, it will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang.

The project comprises Tunnel 1, which is a 980 m long single tube tunnel and Tunnel 2, which is a 1555 m long twin-tube tunnel.

Tunnel 2 has one bi-lane tube for traffic and one escape tube for emergencies. It will also be one of the longest tunnels to have been constructed above altitude of 13,000 feet.

The project also includes construction of an approach road of seven km to Tunnel 1, which takes off from BCT Road and a link road of 1.3 km, which connects Tunnel 1 to Tunnel 2.

The foundation stone of the Sela Tunnel Project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.