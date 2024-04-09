Rajnath slams China’s renaming of Arunachal Pradesh locations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India amidst reports of China’s renaming of parts of the region.

Singh criticized China’s recent decision to rename numerous locations within Arunachal Pradesh, questioning the potential consequences if India were to undertake similar actions on Chinese territory.

Underscoring that Arunachal Pradesh remains firmly within India’s sovereignty despite China’s attempts to alter names, Singh emphasized the necessity of maintaining strong relations with neighboring countries while asserting India’s resolve to defend its self-respect.

India’s outright rejection of China’s attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month highlighted the unwavering stance on the state’s integral status.

China’s recent release of a list containing 30 renamed places in Arunachal Pradesh has further escalated tensions between the two nations.

However, India has consistently rejected such attempts by China, with the Ministry of External Affairs emphasizing that assigning fabricated names will not change the reality of Arunachal Pradesh’s inseparable connection to India.

In addition to addressing the territorial issue, Defence Minister Singh urged full support for the BJP-led NDA government’s vision of transforming India into a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047.

Singh reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to develop India into a prosperous nation by the same year, emphasizing that this vision is not merely a slogan but a concrete pledge.