Ministry of Finance has informed the Delhi High Court that it is actively considering relaxation of the cap of Rs 2,00,000 on cash transactions for Covid treatment in hospitals.

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, Delhi High Court, today, while hearing a PIL seeking suspension of Section 269ST of Income Tax Act 1961, was informed by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India through their counsel that the issue has been brought to the notice of the Government and it is under active consideration and it is likely that some decision would be taken in this regard by tomorrow. The hearing has been deferred for tomorrow.

Senior Advocate Sacchin Puri, appearing for the petitioner, made a plea before the court that persons suffering from Covid 19 are facing serious inconvenience on account of the refusal of hospitals to accept cash beyond Rs 2 lakh towards treatment for Covid.

The petition is titled as Manisha Gupta Vs Union of India, WP C No. 5240 of 2021, and has been filed by Praveen K Sharma, Dhananjay Grover & Kamil Khan, Advocates.