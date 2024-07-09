Fin Min reviews progress of Financial Inclusion Schemes with private sector banks

A review meeting was held by the Ministry of Finance on the progress and performance of Financial Inclusion Schemes on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS). Schemes including PM SVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma and Jan Samarth Portal were discussed with senior executives of private sector banks.

During the meeting, Dr Joshi reviewed the progress under various Financial Inclusion schemes including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Stand Up India, PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), PM Vishwakarma, etc.

He also reviewed the progress of opening brick and mortar branches of banks and deployment of Banking Correspondents (BCs) in unbanked villages.

The Secretary underlined the significant progress made in expanding social security and deepening financial inclusion in the country through various flagship schemes of the Government.

He discussed in detail the progress made by private banks for deepening of Financial Inclusion and urged them to increase their participation in financial inclusion schemes.

Dr Joshi exhorted private banks to give more thrust on serving the marginalised sections of the society and fulfilling their banking needs.

A detailed presentation on features of Jan Samarth portal was also made, in which Dr Joshi highlighted the importance of Jan Samarth portal that presents information of credit-linked schemes of the government on a single platform. The platform improves customer experience and assists banks in acquisition of customers.

During the meeting, the Secretary also emphasised the importance of financial inclusion programmes in providing basic financial services in reaching the last mile and also exhorted banks to organise financial literacy camps so that awareness about various financial inclusion schemes, including Jan Suraksha schemes may be spread across various sections of society.