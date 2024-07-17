Kejriwal’s lawyer cites ex-Pak PM’s case as High Court resumes hearing on his plea against CBI arrest

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday resumed hearing on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the CBI in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

During the hearing, senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal submitted that the Delhi CM’s arrest by CBI was unnecessary and the dates of the case cry out for themselves.

“Trial court gave me (Arvind Kejriwal) regular bail under PMLA on June 20 and after four days the CBI took order to question me in judicial custody and arrested me on June 26. I never got a copy of the application. No notice was given, the order was passed. I was not heard,” Singhvi argued.

He also referred to the case of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan where he was granted bail by the neighbouring country’s court but was arrested again in another case.

“It can’t happen in our country,” Singhvi told the court.

He further submitted before the High Court that the Trial Court allowed CBI’s application regarding issuance of production warrants despite the probe agency interrogating him on June 25 for almost 3 hours.

Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam but could not be released as he was arrested by the CBI which is pursuing the corruption angle in the same case.

The Delhi CM was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 from his residence after extensive raids. He was granted interim bail for three-weeks in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

However, he surrendered on June 2 after his interim bail expired and has been incarcerated in Tihar jail since then.

A trial court had granted him regular bail on June 20 but the decision was stayed by the High Court.

He then moved the Supreme Court but before the top court could pronounce its judgment on his plea, the Delhi CM was arrested by the CBI.