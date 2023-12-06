Breaking glass ceiling, women buglers to join Himachal police

Breaking the glass ceiling, women in Himachal Pradesh set to achieve yet another feat as the state police department will soon be hiring lady buglers in the guard of honour and other ceremonies.

So far, playing bugle has been a male bastion as it was supposed to require a lot of lung power, deep breath and physical and mental control.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said the state police department was proud to announce the training of the first female buglers in the history of the police force of the state.”This is a groundbreaking achievement that marks a significant milestone in the police department’s commitment to gender equality and inclusivity,” he said.

Presently, three women constables, Shivani, Shweta and Neeshu, are undergoing basic Bugler Course at Himachal Pradesh Police Training College (HPPTC) Daroh in Kangra district, he said, adding more women constables are showing intrest and are expected to join soon.

“With the inclusion of first female buglers, the department will take a significant step towards breaking gender stereotypes and fostering an inclusive culture that values and celebrated the contributions of all its members,” said Kundu.

This will also serve as an inspiration to all the members of police force and community at large, he added.

He congratulated HPPTC Daroh, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bimal Gupta for this commendable initiative.

Bugle is an important military instrument where the bugle call is used to indicate the daily routine of the camp. Buglers play a vital role in the police force as their bugle calls serve as important signals during ceremonies, parades and other official events. Their melodic tunes evoke a sense of honour, respect and tradition adding a touch of solemnity and grandeur to these occasions.

Bugle is compulsory when the national flag is raised during sunrise and lowered during sunset.