Crypto currency fraud: Himachal Police conducts searches at 35 locations

Under significant operations conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the cases related to multi-crore crypto currency frauds, around 35 locations were searched on Saturday in Himachal Pradesh.

According to Himachal Pradesh Police, the SIT diligently working to uncover the truth behind this elaborate fraud scheme conducted searches at residential premises of accused, suspected persons at various locations in districts including Kangra, Mandi, Una, Chamba, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Shimla, and Baddi. Searches were also conducted in Punjab and Chandigarh, said the police.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said, “These searches have yielded crucial evidence, including incriminating documents, property records, mobile phones, and other digital devices. Additionally, we have seized vehicles and obtained various details related to the proceeds of the crime.”

The police department is resolute in its pursuit of those who have orchestrated this crypto currency scam, manipulated the market, and exploited innocent investors, he said, adding that the evidence collected during these searches will play a vital role in our ongoing investigation, and it brings us one step closer to holding the culprits accountable for their actions.

“The searches are still continuing. We are committed to a thorough and fair investigation, leaving no stone unturned in our quest for justice,” he said, appealing the public to exercise caution and refrain from investing in schemes that promise unusually high returns within a short period.

Meanwhile, the SIT is working on to nab the Crypto kingpin Subhash from Mandi district behind Rs 200 crore cryptocurrency fraud in Himachal Pradesh. He is still at large and is suspected to have fled the country after having duped thousands of people across Himachal Pradesh.

The police have already arrested two other masterminds, both residents of Mandi Hem Raj and Sukhdev from Gujrat.