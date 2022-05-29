Brahma Kumaris org transform lives of over millions people worldwide through spiritual knowledge: Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said Brahma Kumaris organization has transformed the lives of millions of people worldwide through its teachings of spiritual knowledge and Rajyoga Meditation.

He said this while launching an All India Campaign of the Brahma Kumaris organization to observe 2022-23 as the ‘Year of Spiritual Empowerment for Kindness & Compassion’, in a public function held at Talkatora Stadium here.

Birla said inner empowerment of people, especially of students, youth, women, and weaker sections of society is imperative to foster the core qualities and virtues of peace, love, kindness, and compassion that constitute the key to collective and collaborative growth and development of India.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further stressed that “if we wish to overcome anger, greed, ego, and attachments, then we need to adopt kindness and compassion”.

He said that in celebration of Desh Ki Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Brahma Kumaris organization has chosen this apt Canopy Theme for the Year which is capable of unifying not only the whole of India but also the entire mankind through spiritual threads of universal brotherhood and one world family.

Rajyogi B K Brijmohan, Addl. Secy. General of Brahma Kumaris highlighting the Canopy Theme said that throughout the year there will be programs and campaigns all over India to empower people to adopt spiritual wisdom, virtues, and meditation as a natural way of daily life.

He said Bhagvat Gita also stresses Budhi Yoga, intellectual communion with God or rajyoga, and not hathyoga.

Rajyogini B K Asha, India Coordinator of the Kalp Taru Plantation National Project said that the Brahma Kumaris organization through its thousands of raj yoga centers in India will plant more than 40 lakh trees, with the motto ‘1 person plants 1 sapling’ which will help people to become nature and environment friendly and to minimize the ill effects of climate change.