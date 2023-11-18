Animated film based on Brahma Kumaris to be screened at IFFI

An animated film based on the real-life stories of the Brahma Kumaris Organization’s founder – Dada Lekhraj Kriplani, later on divinely named as Prajapita Brahma will be screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Godlywood Studio of the Brahma Kumaris Organization in collaboration with i.Realities, has produced its latest animated film, “The Light: A Journey Within…” along with famous Bollywood Director Shoojit Sircar as its creative producer.

This spiritually informative, entertaining and enlightening movie has been selected for the first premier at 54th International Film Festival of India scheduled to be held at Goa from November 20-28.

This unique animation film is crafted through a collaborative effort to bring together the creative process of Godlywood Studio and the technological innovation of i.Realities to deliver a deeper audio-visual and spiritual experience.

This captivating animated film explores the depths of the human spirit, taking the audience on a transformative journey with spiritually resonant cinematic experience. This movie tends to transport the mind to an enchanting world of animation and storytelling that transcends all boundaries.

Founded in 1936, the Brahma Kumaris Spiritual Organization is headquartered in Mt Abu and its foothills. It has over five thousand rajyog meditation centers across all continents. It ceaselessly works for developing human character and quality of life on earth, by imparting education in human values, healthy lifestyle and inner empowerment.

The film is based on the real-life stories of organization’s founder – Dada Lekhraj Kriplani, later on divinely named as Prajapita Brahma. It’s a story of an affluent diamond merchant who left his lucrative business and dedicated all his wealth to a spiritual trust he built to empower women, youth and citizens by promoting the practice of universal values, peace, harmony and brotherhood.

Dada Lekhraj sacrificed a life of luxury to become a Rajyogi. In his new journey of spiritual yoga, meditation and self transformation, he faced many challenges and obstacles with courage. And throughout the way, he was guided and empowered by the almighty supreme soul “The Light”.

Even after he had left his mortal coil, his angelic journey continued to spread spiritual light and might across the globe. The life skills he imparted have proven timeless, and the souls he empowered, have become angels of love, peace, and wisdom.

This movie “The Light…..” which also resonates the IFFI theme “Celebrating the Joy of Cinema”, will be screened at Inox, Maquinez Palace Theatre, Goa on 25th of this month.

Film Maker Shoojit Sircar; Animation Director, Prasad Ajgaonkar; Godlywood Studio’s Executive Director, BK Harilal Bhanushali and Additional Chief of Brahma Kumaris, Rajyogini BK Jayanti will be present during the special screening of this film at IFFI.