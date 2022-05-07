Shehnaaz Gill attends Brahma Kumaris event in Delhi, grooves on Punjabi folk song

Shehnaaz Gill attended a Brahmi Kumaris event in Delhi. She was seen talking, hugging, and smiling at the event. Actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been felicitated by the Brahma Kumaris during an event hosted by them. The event, which was organized by the Brahma Kumaris, talked about the empowerment of girl children.

For the uninitiated, late actor Sidharth Shukla was an ardent follower of the Brahma Kumaris, and now, his good friend Shehnaaz is also following in his steps.

Fans have been all hearts as her videos and photos are being surfaced on social media.