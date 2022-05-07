Follow Us:
Shehnaaz Gill attends Brahma Kumaris event in Delhi, grooves on Punjabi folk song

For the uninitiated, late actor Sidharth Shukla was an ardent follower of the Brahma Kumaris, and now, his good friend Shehnaaz is also following in his steps.

SNS | New Delhi | May 7, 2022 3:15 pm

Shehnaaz Gill, Brahma Kumaris

Shehnaaz Gill attends Brahma Kumaris

Shehnaaz Gill attended a Brahmi Kumaris event in Delhi. She was seen talking, hugging, and smiling at the event. Actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been felicitated by the Brahma Kumaris during an event hosted by them. The event, which was organized by the Brahma Kumaris, talked about the empowerment of girl children.

Fans have been all hearts as her videos and photos are being surfaced on social media.

In January, she received a special token of love from the Brahma Kumaris when she celebrated her first birthday after the death of her rumored boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. Later, she even shared a glimpse into her spiritual visit to their ashram.
Recently, Shehnaaz made headlines after she attended Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash. As she made her exit from the party, she was seen hugging, kissing, and holding the hands of Salman Khan. She was even trolled for the same. However, her fans came in support of the actress.
Meanwhile, on the work front, she will reportedly be seen next in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Aayush Sharma.

