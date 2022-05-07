Shehnaaz Gill attends Brahma Kumaris event in Delhi, grooves on Punjabi folk song

Shehnaaz Gill attended a Brahmi Kumaris event in Delhi. She was seen talking, hugging, and smiling at the event. Actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been felicitated by the Brahma Kumaris during an event hosted by them. The event, which was organized by the Brahma Kumaris, talked about the empowerment of girl children.
For the uninitiated, late actor Sidharth Shukla was an ardent follower of the Brahma Kumaris, and now, his good friend Shehnaaz is also following in his steps.
The moment that literally gave me goosebumps ❤️✨😍❤️
Love you Sana and more power to you😘
Phenomenal Woman Shehnaaz#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/GKSbIEDwA5
— sidnaaz_mylove_forever (@sidnaazmylovef1) May 7, 2022
The way she explained about the power of a girl child and asked the parents to teach their sons, to respect each and every women!!
Phenomenal Woman Shehnaaz
Empowering Girl Child !!#ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill @OfficialSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/tfNdQplntr
— Priya (@Priyaaaa13) May 7, 2022
Her eyes tell everything that she doesn’t. 🙂#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/Rzj2R3j166
— Joy 👑 (@DoubleOverLimit) May 7, 2022
“Phenomenal Woman Shehnaaz”
This bean spoke for 32 minutes and those 32 minutes were so thoughtful & blissful. She spoke without a filter like she always does & spoke with such wisdom, that I was in awe. Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, baby you keep shining brightly! #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/1NJPmKomJ7
— Tan🦋🖤 • SKGS 🌻 (@biryaniXwine) May 7, 2022
Here are some more photos: