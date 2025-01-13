BPSC protest: ‘Go back’ slogans greet Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ongoing Pragati Yatra was disrupted on Monday as a group of students protesting over alleged paper leak and irregularities in the 70th Combined Competitive Exams (Preliminary) conducted by the BPSC tried to stop his cavalcade in Samastipur.

As Nitish Kumar reached Samastipur Collectorate as part of his state-wide journey, several BPSC candidates and students associated with various student organisations started raising slogans of ‘Nitish Kumar Go Back’. They repeated their demand of cancellation of the preliminary examination conducted by the BPSC on 13 December. They also demanded action against Patna DM who slapped the students. The protest and sloganeering continued till the police used force to disperse them and detained some of the leaders.

The students’ protest got momentum as Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan invited a delegation of BPSC aspirants to apprise him about the matter. After meeting the Governor on 11 January, Jan Suraaj Party working president Manoj Bharti had said that the Governor listened to the students’ demand sympathetically and suggested arranging a meeting between the students’ delegation and the Chief Minister to address the issues.

Addressing a press conference in Patna on Monday, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said that the Bihar Governor has been sympathetic to the students’ issue and has assured that efforts will be made to find a solution to it. A delegation of BPSC aspirants will meet the Governor in this regard.

Prashant Kishor’s fast-unto-death continued for the 12thconsecutive day. He asserted that his fast will continue till the demands are met. The election strategist-turned politician was admitted to a private hospital in Patna as his health deteriorated following his fast unto death. He was discharged late on Saturday following improvement in his health condition.

He held a meeting with the BPSC aspirants on Monday to discuss the developments as he was away from the scene. He assured the students of his continued support till the government agrees to find a solution. Responding to the BPSC’s legal notice sent to him demanding evidence for his corruption allegations, Kishor said that he will reply soon.