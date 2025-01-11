BPSC protesters reach Patna High Court; Bihar Bandh announced for Sunday

Independent MP Pappu Yadav filed a petition in the Patna High Court on Saturday, demanding a re-examination and a high-level probe into alleged irregularities in the 70th Combined Competitive Exams (preliminary) conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13, 2024.

Yadav has also called for a Bihar Bandh on Sunday (January 12). Earlier, he met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to discuss the alleged irregularities and submitted a memorandum demanding a high-level inquiry into the matter.

This marks the second petition submitted to the Patna High Court regarding the exam. The Jan Suraaj Party had filed a petition on Friday, seeking the cancellation of the exam.

The party’s legal counsel, Pranav Kumar, informed the media that the High Court has admitted the petition, which is scheduled to be heard on January 15.

The Jan Suraaj Party had previously approached the Supreme Court of India with their plea. However, the apex court declined to hear the case, stating that the Supreme Court cannot be the court of first instance. The petitioners were directed to approach the Patna High Court instead.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor’s indefinite hunger strike continued for the 10th consecutive day on Saturday. Kishor began his hunger strike on January 2 in solidarity with civil services aspirants protesting the alleged irregularities.

He has put forward five demands, including a re-examination of the 70th Combined Competitive Exams and a high-level investigation into the alleged discrepancies.

As his health deteriorated, Kishor was admitted to the Jay Prabha Medanta Super Speciality Hospital in Patna.

According to a health bulletin released by Dr Ravishankar Singh, Medical Director of the hospital, Kishor has been moved from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a private ward. Despite repeated requests from the medical team, Kishor has refused to take food.

The student protests gained momentum when Union Minister Chirag Paswan assured the aspirants that the government would address their concerns.

Speaking to the media after meeting Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday, Paswan emphasized that the NDA government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is committed to ensuring justice for the candidates and incorporating suggestions to resolve the issue.

Paswan also condemned the police lathi charge on the protesting students and stressed the need for open dialogue. He urged the government to listen to the students’ grievances and accept their genuine demands.