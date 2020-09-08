The Kangana Ranaut-Shiv Sena feud took another turn on Tuesday as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to actor Kangana Ranaut for alleged illegal construction in her office at Pali Hill in Bandra West.

In the morning, a team of BMC officers from the H-west ward (Bandra) visited Ranaut’s office at Pali Hill in Bandra west to hand over the notice.

The staff present at the office refused to accept the notice so that BMC officers pasted the same outside her office.

A notice issued under section 354(A) of Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, to stop the ongoing work inside the premises and produce the permissions for the illegal constructions. The BMC has given actor 24-hrs time to file a reply with documentary evidence.

“We have served a notice to Ranaut to submit documentary evidence and permissions regarding illegal constructions. If she failed to file a reply within 24-hrs we will initiate action of demolition of illegal extensions,” Indian Express quoted Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, H-west ward (Bandra west) as saying.

As per the notice, the ongoing renovation and finishing work was found unauthorised inside the bungalow. Some of the alleged illegal construction work includes converting a toilet at the ground floor into an office, construction of kitchen inside storeroom, new toilets have been constructed near storeroom, conversion of the balcony into habitable area, merging of one bungalow into other, and extension of third floor.

Kangana Ranaut had purchased this bungalow in 2017 and she had done renovation in January this year. As per the authorities, Ranaut’s office is listed as a residential property in their records.

“Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all,” Kangana said in a tweet.

The BMC has launched attack on the actress from two sides as it has also filed a reply in Dindoshi Court to vacate the stay order from demolition notice given to Ranaut for illegal construction in her house at Khar Road.

In 2018, the BMC had issued demolition notices to the actor under the MR&T act for unauthorized construction exceeding FSI.

The notice was stayed by Dindoshi Court after Kangana Ranaut challenged it.