BJP to raise voice against ‘anti-people’ policies of Cong, BRS: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the BJP will continue to raise a strong voice against the ”anti-people” policies of the ruling Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.

At a meeting here with BJP MPs and legislators from the state, he said the BJP’s presence in the state is increasing since the people of Telangana are fed up with the Congress dispensation.

”Had a very good meeting with legislators and MPs from Telangana BJP. Our Party’s presence in the state is growing rapidly. The people of Telangana are already fed up with Congress and have absolutely horrid memories of BRS misrule. They are looking towards the BJP with great hope,” the PM wrote on ‘X’.

He said the BJP workers will keep elaborating on the party’s development agenda to the people.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who was part of the delegation, said, “Today, Telangana MPs and MLAs have met the PM. It was the first meeting after the elections. It was about strengthening the party in Telangana.”