Modi discusses Ukraine, India-EU FTA with Finland president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed with Finland President Alexander Stubb the situation in war-torn Ukraine and other important issues.

During a telephonic conversation between the two leaders, the Finland President expressed his country’s support for closer India-EU relations and the conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two sides. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine.

An official statement said the two leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral collaboration and reiterated their commitment to further deepen the partnership. They reviewed the ongoing collaboration between the two countries, including in the areas of digitalisation, sustainability and mobility.

They reiterated their commitment to further strengthen and deepen the partnership, including in the areas of quantum, 5 G-6 G, AI, and cyber security.

In a social media post on ‘X’, the PM wrote, ”Had a fruitful conversation with President Alexander Stubb. Finland is an important partner country in the EU. We are committed to elevating our ties. Exchanged our perspectives on regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine.”