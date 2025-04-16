National Herald case: Cong protestors stopped by J-K police

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday stopped Congress workers protesting against the ED action against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other top party leaders.

J-K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra along with AICC General Secretary and CLP leader G A Mir and other top Congress leaders led a strong protest demonstration against the Modi government accusing it of indulging in “vendetta politics” against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders of the party.

As part of nationwide call for protests against ED filing charge sheet against top Congress leaders in the National Heraled case seizing of its properties, a large number of Congress leaders and activists held a strong protest demonstration at Shaheedi Chowk here raising slogans and carrying placards against the Modi government.

Police put up barricades to stop the party activists who were proceeding towards the main bazars of Jammu city from the Congress headquarters.

CWC member Vikar Rasool Wani,Working Presidents Tara Chand, Raman Bhalla, AICC Secretary Shah Nawaz Chaudhary, Several former ministers, former legislators, DCC Presidents, Ex corporator, frontal wings heads and leaders and other senior congress and women leaders participated in the protest.

Speaking to reporters during the protest demonstration, JKPCC Chief Karra lashed out at the Modi Government for its “vendetta politics” for “framing and fabricating a false case against top leadership of Congress on flimsy grounds”.

He said only because the National Herald newspaper was started by Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru to fight for the freedom of Indians, the “BJP is unable tov digest the legacy of Congress”.

AICC General Secretary & Leader CLP GA Mir alleged that the BJP is fearing assembly elections in Gujrat and Bihar and because of failures on various fronts especially the tariff issue of Trump led US, the Modi Government was indulging in this kind of diversionary tactics. He said congress shall fight back in all possible democratic ways.

Prominent among others who participated in the protest demonstration included, Ravinder Sharma, Thakur Balwan Singh, Hari Singh, Yogesh Sawhney, Dr. Manohar Lal Sharma and Ved Mahajan.