BJP steps up pressure on Cong for its ‘anti-India’ links

The BJP Monday flayed the Congress for its links with “anti-India” forces and stressed that the issue should be taken seriously.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said a few issues before the country shouldn’t be seen with “political lenses” and urged the Congress party and its workers to fight unitedly against “anti-India forces.” His remarks came a day after the BJP alleged that Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, which is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.

Addressing reporters before the beginning of Parliament proceedings, Rijiju said, “I think that a few issues before the country shouldn’t be seen through political lenses. George Soros and his links — that have come to light — are not just about the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, or Sonia Gandhi. We should take the issue seriously if it is related to anti-India forces. This is not about party politics.”

He further urged leaders of the Opposition parties, including the Congress, to raise their voices if Congress leaders are found to have links with “anti-India” forces.”I want to appeal to the leaders of the Congress party and its workers that if even their leaders are found to have links with anti-India forces, they too should raise their voices. We should stand united and fight together against anti-India forces,” Rijiju stated.

Reiterating that BJP charge, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also accused Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of “treason” by allegedly colluding with Hungarian-American businessman George Soros to further an anti-India agenda. Speaking to a news agency, he said, “Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi committed treason. By conniving with George Soros, Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of George Soros. George Soros funds those who are involved in anti-party activities. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should answer. Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the ‘tukde tukde’ gang.”

His remarks came after the BJP alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s accusations against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stem from the reports shared by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a western global network of investigative journalists.The OCCRP, the ruling party alleged, is funded by the US State Department and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros to further an anti-India agenda and target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It has always been the US State Department behind this agenda. A French investigative media group, Mediapart, has revealed that OCCRP is funded by the U.S. State Department’s USAID, along with other deep state figures like George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation. In fact, 50 per cent of OCCRP’s funding comes directly from the US State Department. OCCRP has served as a media tool for carrying out a deep state agenda,” the BJP said in a series of posts on X. This organisation, according to the BJP, once supported the propaganda of Kashmir’s independence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been demanding Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani’s arrest and a JPC probe into the allegations against him. He has also accused PM Modi of shielding the Gujarat-based industrialist. Moreover, BJP’s “Soros Rahul-Ek Hai” is also similar to Rahul Gandhi’s “Modi-Adani Ek Hai” slogan to target Modi.