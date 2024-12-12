Union Min Giriraj Singh protests in Parliament premises against Sonia, questions her relationship with George Soros

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday protested in the Parliament premises against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi over her alleged links to Hungarian-American businessman George Soros. According to the BJP, Soros has waged a war against the Government of India.

Singh entered the Parliament premises holding a poster asking Sonia Gandhi to explain her relationship with Soros.

The protest is being seen as a counter to the Congress’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding industrialist Gautam Adani’s alleged indictment in a bribery case.

Advertisement

The Congress has been demanding Adani’s arrest and a thorough investigation into the allegations against the Gujarat-based businessman. The Opposition has accused Prime Minister Modi of shielding Adani, with its MPs waving posters saying “Adani and Modi are one.”

In response, the BJP has alleged links between the top Congress leadership and hedge fund tycoon George Soros.

The BJP also claimed that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is raising the Adani issue to disrupt Parliament proceedings under Soros’s influence.

The saffron party further alleged that Sonia Gandhi is associated with an organisation that supports the propaganda of Kashmir’s independence, and has reportedly received funding from Soros.