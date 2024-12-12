Nadda accuses Congress of disrespecting VP Dhankhar, questions Sonia’s ties with Soros

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda raised concern over the impeachment motion against Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing Opposition members of disrespecting the Chair.

Nadda highlighted that Dhankhar was allegedly called names and mimicked by Opposition MPs, yet Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi did not issue any condemnation.

He also raised questions about the relationship between UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and hedge fund tycoon George Soros, triggering uproar in the Rajya Sabha and leading to an adjournment of proceedings until 2 PM.

Speaking to reporters after the adjournment, Nadda said, “The Vice President of India is a constitutional post, and his mimicry being done on Parliament premises, with the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, making a video of it and instigating him to continue, reminded me of my college days. It is shocking that the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi didn’t even speak a word against it. These people have hurt the democratic system many times.”

The BJP National President further criticised the Congress, alleging that it seeks to delay and divert issues of national importance. He also reiterated his demand for clarity on the alleged connection between Sonia Gandhi and George Soros.

“Congress wants to delay and divert the issues. The countrymen are deeply disturbed to learn that a person named George Soros wants to destabilise the nation. The nation wants to know the relationship between Sonia Gandhi and George Soros. We will take this issue to the public,” Nadda stated.

Yesterday, Leader of Rajya Sabha, Nadda said in the Upper House that senior Congress leadership’s links with US billionaire George Soros should be discussed in the House because it is a matter related to India’s sovereignty and its security. He alleged that the INDIA bloc’s allegations against the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar were a design to deviate from the issue.