BJP questions Sonia’s association with organisation funded by George Soros

The BJP on Monday launched a scathing attack on former Congress president Sonia Gandhi questioning the grand old party leader’s alleged association with an organisation funded by the George Soros Foundation, aimed at ”destabilising India”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, the party’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi strongly criticised the Congress for its alleged nexus with international organisations and for creating obstacles in the functioning of the Indian Parliament.

Dr. Trivedi, asserted that the aspirations of those who continue to dream of change in India based on foreign aid will never be fulfilled.

He commented on the ongoing Parliament proceedings, saying that the Opposition’s habit of disrupting the smooth functioning of the House continues unabated.

“There are critical issues concerning the nation’s stability and security being highlighted in both national and international media. It was previously revealed that whenever a Parliament session

starts, some foreign reports or incidents occur, disrupting the Parliament proceedings,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

Dr. Trivedi cited examples, stating that on February 3, 2021, a report on Indian farmers was published during the Budget Session of January 2021; on July 18, 2021, the Pegasus report emerged during the Monsoon Session of Parliament; on January 24, 2023, the Hindenburg report was released just ahead of the Budget Session, scheduled to begin on January 31; on January 17, 2023, the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ was launched on July 19, 2023 and a video of the Manipur violence surfaced a day before the Monsoon Session.

The BJP national spokesperson further said during election campaigns earlier this year, a report on COVID-19 vaccines was published on May 10, 2023. He added that while the Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded on August 9, 2023, a Hindenburg report followed on August 10.

Dr. Trivedi drew attention to the current Winter Session of Parliament, which began on November 25 and alleged that a report by a US attorney targeting an Indian business house was released on November 20, just days prior.

“Is this just a coincidence or a coordinated campaign?” Trivedi questioned, alleging that such strategies aimed at destabilising India were becoming increasingly apparent.

Dr. Trivedi said after the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) report, the focus has now turned towards the Forum for Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP), a non-profit organisation founded in 1994 to promote democracy in the region.

He said Sonia Gandhi, in her capacity as chairperson of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, is also a co-chairperson of the FDL-AP.

Highlighting content from the forum’s publications, Trivedi alleged that it paints India in a negative light, claiming the country’s democratic system is deteriorating while offering a favourable view of Pakistan.

“What it says about India — ‘Turned the system of governance upside down towards sustainable democracy,’ implying that the democratic system in India is collapsing. Now, look at what it says about Pakistan — ‘Islam means justice, and justice means right’ — an interview with cricket legend and, finally, social-political activist Imran Khan. Also, look at what it says about Kashmir: ‘Prospects for peace, justice, and independence in Kashmir,’ with the interview conducted with Lieutenant General (R) Nishant Ahmad, Director of the Institute of Regional Studies, Islamabad, Pakistan,” he mentioned.

Citing information from the forum’s website, Trivedi claimed it receives funding from the Soros Foundation that belongs to US businessman George Soros .

“ George Soros has openly pledged $1 billion to destabilise the Modi government. Now, the dots are connecting,” he claimed.

The BJP also used the occasion of Sonia Gandhi’s birthday to demand answers from her and the Congress. “We congratulate her but urge her to let this matter be discussed in Parliament,” Trivedi said.

He added that the BJP had issued a notice under Rule 267 to raise the issue in the House, but alleged that the Opposition avoided honest discussions.

Dr. Trivedi posed three direct questions to the party: What is the Congress’ connection with the Forum for Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific? Are the anti-India and pro-Pakistan narratives discussed in the forum endorsed by the Congress? Does the Congress high command acknowledge the Soros Foundation’s funding of the forum and its alleged agenda to destabilise India?

The BJP national spokesperson called this association “treasonous” and questioned the “friendship” between Congress and George Soros . “With all due respect, what is the role of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in this?” he asked.