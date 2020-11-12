Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh’s convoy was attacked on Thursday in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district. The saffron brigade has accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters of doing it.

Ghosh was on his way to Jaigaon, a town in Alipurduar bordering Bhutan, to attend a public meeting when his convoy faced random stone pelting in nearby Mangalbari region.

The incident, which broke the window shield of Ghosh’s and other cars, led to a huge turmoil in Jaigaon. BJP put the blame directly on TMC and GJM supporters. However, both the parties have denied all the allegations.

The Hindutva party complained that the police tried to stop them from continuing their rally. It led to a confrontation among the BJP workers and police, worsening the ground situation further.

The police claimed that BJP had not sought permission for the bike rally. As per a report carried by Bengali portal The Wall, BJP had permission to conduct the rally with 25 bikes, whereas they took out more than 100 bikes.

Dilip Ghosh has been accused of breaching police warning and continuing the rally with more than 100 bikes, leading to the clash with police.

After the BJP rally reached Jaigaon’s GST Mor, it was encountered with hostility by some GJM supporters with black flags and black masks. They received the rally with “Dilip Ghosh Go Back” slogan.

It was during that moment that Ghosh’s car was attacked with stones, BJP complained. The situation had taken to a violent turn before the police brought peace. Afterwards, the BJP state president continued with his rally and reached the meeting venue.