Sandeshkhali ‘sting video’ won’t change outcome of Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that the alleged sting video claiming the saffron party faked the Sandeshkhali horror to defame the Mamata Banerjee government, will not change the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Referring to the sting and the sexual harassment charge against West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose, Ghosh, who is also BJP’s candidate for the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, also claimed that “people were being “bought and sold” in the state.

He alleged that people were also being installed at the governor’s official residence.

“People are being bought and sold (under the TMC). They are even being seated or installed at the Raj Bhavan in exchange for money. However, this (alleged sting video) wouldn’t make any difference (to the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections in the state). It was not the BJP but the common people of Sandeshkhali who erupted in protest and came out on the streets against the ruling party. (Sheikh) Shahjahan (expelled TMC strongman and key Sandeshkhali accused) has confessed to the charges against him. It was his henchmen who attacked the ED and CBI (teams),” the former state BJP President said.

His remarks came a day after the Trinamool Congress launched a scathing attack against the BJP over the sting operation by a local news channel.

In the alleged video, one Gangadhar Koyal is heard saying that Sandeshkhali women, not assaulted sexually, were projected as ‘rape’ victims at the behest of the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. It was alleged that Koyal is a BJP Mandal (booth) president.

The purported person in the video is heard saying that Suvendu has told him that the TMC strongman in the area won’t be arrested unless he is falsely implicated in a “rape case”.

Reacting to the sting video, TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, lambasted the BJP and called upon people to see through the BJP’s attempts to tarnish Bengal’s image and reputation to advance and achieve its political ends.